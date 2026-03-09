Experts discuss on technology and management education

Sreenidhi University announced the launch of the Sreenidhi School of Business at an event held at Sattva Knowledge City in Madhapur, Hyderabad. The gathering brought together academic leaders and industry professionals to discuss the changing landscape of management education amid rapid technological and economic shifts.

The programme began with an invocation, followed by addresses by Dr. Ananth Padmanabhan, Vice Chancellor of Sreenidhi University, and Abhijit Rao, President of the university. Speakers highlighted the role of universities in encouraging intellectual curiosity, interdisciplinary learning, and critical thinking while preparing students for evolving professional environments.

During the event, the university also shared details of its new Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) programme. According to university officials, the programme aims to provide students with exposure to foundational disciplines before they move into specialised areas of study. A presentation titled “Management Education, Reimagined!” was delivered by Dr. Maithreya Chakravarthula, Director – Innovation & Entrepreneurship at the university, outlining the academic framework and objectives behind the new business school.

The event also featured a panel discussion on “Rethinking Business Education in the Age of Emerging Technology.” Panelists from sectors including banking, financial services, technology, and entrepreneurship discussed how technological advancements are shaping industries and the skills future business graduates may require.