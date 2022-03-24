FDP and Ethnic Day held at GITAM

Three-day Faculty Development program on 'Advances in Materials and Composites' was inaugurated at GITAM School of Technology, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Prof N Siva Prasad, Pro Vice-Chancellor, GITAM, Hyderabad in his presidential address said that the materials are a very important aspect for any machine design person.

Unless you have a good material we will not be able to design a good part, because the material is the one which has to withstand either temperatures or the loads etc. All the electronic material, we are low stage at material development. Lot of work has to be done in the material. I hope that some you are attending this FDP, will focus on developing the new materials for the new applications etc.

to take the country equivalent to what happening in the developed countries. Prof. Vijayasekhar Challaboina, Dean of Engineering, GITAM delivered the first key note speech to the participants of GITAM's faculty development program. Prof. Dinesh Seth, Director, School of Technology, GITAM Bengaluru said that this program is extremely useful in advancing you the research output and that will make GITAM shine.

On campus, in physical mode interaction is far better than online interaction, said Prof V K Mittal, Director, Engineering. Earlier, Dr P Srinivas, HoD, Mechanical Engineering delivered the welcome speech. Dr Jeevan in his vote of thanks said that the eminent persons from academia and industry will deliver four keynote and five invited talks along with two hands-on sessions in this three-day FDP. DVVSR Varma, Resident Director, Prof. N.Seetharamaiah, Associate Director, School of Technology, Prof G A Rama Rao, Principal, School of Science, Prof P Eshwaraiah, faculty, students and about 50 participants were present on the occasion.

Depicting the cultures and traditions of different states, countries, students dressed in traditional attires and also arranged food items at different stalls at the GITAM Deemed to be University, Hyderabad as part of the Ethnic Day celebrations in the name of 'Parampara'.

This celebration is usually very exuberant, ethnic and memorable for all the students. The staff and students of GITAM enjoy a joyous and colorful day celebrating our motherland INDIA. This event focused on carrying forward the tradition of India and its diversity. This event set on by Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof N Siva Prasad with his address followed by address by Prof V K Mittal, Director-Engineering. Faculty, Officers and Non-teaching staff were present on the occasion.