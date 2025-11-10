Fostering knowledge for a sustainable future

Every year on November 10, the global community observes World Science Day for Peace and Development, an initiative established by UNESCO in 2001 to highlight the vital role of science in society and the importance of engaging citizens in scientific progress. The day serves as a reminder that science is not only a tool for discovery but also a cornerstone for promoting peace, sustainable development, and collective well-being. The 2025 theme, “Building Trust in Science,” emphasizes the growing need to strengthen the relationship between science, policy, and society. In an era marked by misinformation, climate change, and global health challenges, restoring public confidence in scientific knowledge has become a global priority. The observance calls for transparency in research, ethical innovation, and inclusive participation in scientific endeavors.

World Science Day encourages collaboration between scientists, educators, policymakers, and communities to address pressing issues such as environmental degradation, energy transition, and digital inclusion. Educational institutions and research organizations worldwide mark the day through seminars, exhibitions, workshops, and public lectures to inspire young minds and promote responsible use of scientific knowledge. By bridging the gap between science and society, these initiatives reaffirm that science must serve humanity and the planet as a whole.