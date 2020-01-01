Global Family Day to usher in 2020

Global Family Day is celebrated each year on 1st January. In November 1997 the UN General Assembly has come up with a declaration that the first year of the new millennium should see the launch of an International Decade for the Culture of Peace and non-violence for the Children of the World and that the decade should be ushered in by "One Day of Peace".



Global Family Day also comprehends that we are all part of the Global Family which build up the human race. It is hailed that Global Family Day is a day for amalgamation by families coming together and sharing food in minor and by modest food ceremonies where we can make personal advances to endorse the message of peace throughout the world.

The paramount event of this day is gathering in families to share love and peace. Spend some time with your family and talk about the family welfare along with how much? what to?, when to?contribute to the society. Encourage people around you to spend and share time with their family members for a day. we can share our love with others by giving gifts and sharing meals. Make the world a nobler place to live in by making personal responsibilities to follow nonviolence. We are owned to spread a message of peace among all categories of people on this day.

The value of family

The term family is derived from the Latin word 'familia' denoting a household establishment and refers to a "group of individuals living together during important phases of their lifetime and bound to each other by biological and/or social and psychological relationship". Family is believed to be the first institution of learning and is a fundamental to our sense of social well-being. Family plays an important role in preserving and promoting the cultural and social values in a society.

The family in India is considered as strong, stable, flexible and enduring. Indian families are friendly and are proficient of accepting greater helpful contribution. At a time where the mental health resource is a dearth, families form a valuable support system, which could be helpful in management of various stressful circumstances. Indian families are involved in caring of its members, and are capable of fulfilling the physical, psychic and emotive wants of its members, initiate and sustain growth, and be a basis of support, security and inspiration to the family member. Family life serves as an umbrella for the entire society. Family is not an important thing, it's everything.

Ways to have a good family relationship:

1. Effective and frank communication with every family member on a regular basis is must.

2. Ensure that all your family members join together for meals and enjoy talking with each other.

3. Turn off the television and talk to each other, play some game and never be in isolation.

4. Ask your children about their days at school and your spouse about his/her day at work.

5. Improve family relationship by supporting each other.

6. Improve family relationships by not holding grudges.

Indians must consider ourselves to be better placed than others because the concept of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'(world is one family) is ingrained in our DNA. It is our duty to pass on the collective age-old wisdom to our succeeding generations.