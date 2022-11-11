Google to fully replace Gmail's 'original view'

Google has announced that it will fully replace Gmail's 'original view' with its integrated redesign. With no option to return to the 'original view', the new user interface will be the default experience for Gmail as of this month.

It will still allow users to quickly change the theme, inbox type and other quick settings, Google said in a blogpost.Users who have enabled Chat will start receiving messages in the integrated view, which includes Gmail, Chat, Spaces and Meet on the left side of the window.

Whether users want to use Gmail exclusively or a combination of Gmail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet, they can customise this new interface with easy settings to include the apps that are most important to them.

It lowers the need to switch between different applications, windows or tabs and makes it simpler to remain on top of what's important.The new interface will not be available to Workspace Essentials customers, Google said.

At the beginning of this year, the company announced this new user interface and a customisable, integrated view for Gmail, to bring important applications like Gmail, Chat, and Meet to one spot.Meanwhile, the tech giant also announced a new 'package tracking' feature in Gmail that would help users view their package tracking and delivery information right in their inbox.