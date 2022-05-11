Graduate Fahion Week 2022: Students display their talents

Footwear Design and Development Institute ( FDDI) conducted Graduate Fashion Week 2022 at Shilpa Kala Vedika, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The main aim of the event is to showcase the designs produced by the students. The Institute offers courses in Footwear Design and Production, Fashion Designing, Retail and Fashion Merchandise, Leather Goods and accessories design.

The final year students presented various themes like conversation with flowers, trippy pink, beauty with bandhani and bon-bon.

The Graduate Fashion Week began with cultural programmes followed by a fashion show where 47 concepts of Fashion, Footwear, leather and other accessories were displayed. There was an air of enthusiasm as students got an opportunity to express themselves. Students of all semesters actively participated in the event.