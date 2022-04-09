How dogs & cats help improve human well-being

We have all heard of the psychotherapy couch, and the dynamic between a client and their human therapist. But perhaps less well known is the increasingly popular pet therapy. And no, that is not therapy for your pet - it is the relatively new phenomenon of therapy for humans, which involves animals. These animal assisted interventions (AAIs) - which also include a trained human professional - are proving beneficial to people of all ages, leading to significant reductions in physiological responses to stress - such as heart rate and associated emotions, such as anxiety.



It is a longstanding and widely accepted fact that people of all ages can benefit from partnerships with animals as pets. From the joy of the human-animal bond, to companionship and improved mental health, there is no doubt that cats, dogs and other pets enhance the lives immeasurably. Why pets are good therapists Building relationships and social connections through socialising and human interaction is a key part of maintaining and improving our mental health.