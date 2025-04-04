How the EV revolution is reshaping the job market

Global efforts towards sustainability and net-zero emissions are transforming industries, and one of the most significant changes is taking place in the transportation sector. In India, electric vehicles (EVs) are playing a vital role in redefining the future of mobility. With over 5.6 million EVs on the road today, India’s EV market is growing rapidly, impacting the job market. As the country aligns with its commitment to the COP26 agreement to transition to 100% zero-emission transportation by 2040 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pledge to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070, the demand for new skills, employment opportunities, and business models is reshaping the workforce.

In India, the EV market is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49% from 2022 to 2030, aiming for a 30% market share by 2030. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has highlighted the immense potential of India’s EV market, projecting it to reach a valuation of ₹20 lakh crore (₹20 trillion) by 2030. According to Economic Times report the EV sector growth is expected to generate approximately five million direct jobs and 30 million indirect jobs by 2030, spanning manufacturing, battery production, charging infrastructure development, and maintenance services.

Job creation across the EV ecosystem

Manufacturing and assembly

The production of EVs, including electric cars, two-wheelers, and buses, has surged, leading to an increased demand for skilled labor in battery assembly, electric drivetrains, and vehicle software integration. Companies like Tata Motors, Ola Electric, and Ather Energy are expanding their production units, offering thousands of new employment opportunities.

Battery technology and recycling

With batteries being the most critical component of EVs, the need for lithium-ion battery production and recycling has risen sharply. India aims to reduce dependency on battery imports by investing in local gigafactories. The government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for advanced chemistry cells (ACC) has earmarked ₹18,100 crore ($2.4 billion) to boost domestic battery manufacturing. Battery recycling and second-life battery applications are also opening up green jobs in the circular economy.

Charging infrastructure development

A robust charging network is essential for widespread EV adoption. The expansion of EV charging stations is expected to create more than 1 million jobs by 2030. Companies like Tata Power, BPCL, and ChargePoint are investing in charging networks, hiring engineers, maintenance personnel, and software developers to build smart charging solutions.

Software and connectivity jobs

EVs are highly dependent on software for battery management, connectivity, and autonomous driving features. The demand for AI, IoT, and cybersecurity professionals in the EV space has increased, with major automakers and startups hiring extensively for software development and data analytics roles.

Emergence of new job profiles

The EV revolution is giving rise to new job profiles that require specialized skills. In India, there is a growing demand for professionals in areas such as user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) engineering, embedded electronics, EV software management, and battery management systems. Additionally, skills in cloud computing and data analytics are crucial for optimizing charging infrastructure and enhancing vehicle safety.

The need for sustainable practices becomes paramount. The Indian government has recognized the importance of recycling EV components and has integrated them into its electronic waste regulations. Effective recycling strategies not only mitigate environmental impact but also present opportunities for job creation within a circular economy framework.

India’s transition to electric mobility is set to redefine its job market profoundly. With substantial investments, policy support, and active participation from both domestic and international players, the EV sector is emerging as a cornerstone of economic growth and employment generation. However, navigating challenges such as profitability pressures and the need for sustainable practices will be crucial to fully realizing the sector’s potential.

(The author is Senior Professional in the Education Industry)