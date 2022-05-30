How to crack a competitive exam in the first attempt!

Have you ever wondered what the secret is to passing a competitive exam like UPSC, GATE, IIT-JEE, NEET UG and CAT, on the first try? What kind of extra effort does an applicant need to make to get the top spot on the first try and acquire the job they want?



First of all, to pass any competitive exam, you must comprehend the examination's prerequisites. You should thoroughly review the exam curriculum, the numerous courses, and the weight age assigned to each subject before taking the competitive exam so that you can plan your study accordingly.

Civil Services Examination (CSE) conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is considered one of India's most difficult examinations. Preliminary, mains, and personality test or UPSC interview are the three stages of the examination. UPSC, hopefuls frequently fantasise about passing these exams on the first try.

Similarly, competitive exams such as IIT-JEE (JEE Main + JEE Advanced) or GATE, a national level entrance exam for renowned institutes such as IITs, IISc, and NIT, NEET UG which is the country's sole medical admission exam and a stepping stone to numerous MBBS, BAMS, and BDS programmes, Common Admission Test (CAT) to get admitted in one of India's top IIMs or other elite B-Schools, are extremely important to determine one's scholastic career. So, for these tests, an aspirant has to study with a lot of drive and sincerity.

This article will give you some useful tips and tactics that you may and should incorporate into your everyday study regimen.

Follow a timetable

Make a schedule for yourself, bearing in mind your short and long-term goals. Fix time for studying, don't study for long periods of time at a stretch, take small breaks in between, and devote extra time to tough subjects while constructing your time-table. This will assist you in better time management.

Reading the daily newspaper

It should be a mandatory component of your routine as these exams are very dynamic and it is critical to keep up with current events and issues of national and international importance. Always remember that reading newspapers is not only about reading news; it is also about studying the news. Making short notes on relevant articles or editorials when reading newspapers is essential.

Read the recommended books for preparation

You should prepare for the exam by using the specific recommended books lists, which are easily available online, and are based on the exam curriculum. Instead of memorising everything, concentrate on concepts. You should enrich your knowledge with highly informative, quality and engaging content to further evaluate your strengths and shortcomings before you sit for the exam.

Examine and comprehend the pattern of previous exam papers

As much as possible, practise past years' question papers, take practice tests regularly, review your performance graphs and strive to answer more difficult questions in a gradual manner. There are several educational platforms available online that will help you with well-structured and high-yield question banks, highly competitive tests based on real exam patterns, and previous years' questions in the form of tests.

Confidence is essential, as is thinking positively

You will avoid the last-minute rush and stress if you have prepared throughout the year. It is not advisable to be stressed over the entire preparation period. Have faith in yourself and your preparation. You can improve your concentration by engaging in some physical activity and meditation.

These ideas, if followed rigorously, would help you not only raise your confidence but also prepare for the exam you want to crack effectively.

(The author is the Co-Founder and CEO at PrepLadder)