How youngsters are shaping the future of work

India’s Gen Z, born between 1997 and 2012, is a generation nearly 37 crores strong, and are poised to define the future of the nation’s workforce. This cohort grew up in a transformative era for technology access, entering adolescence just as affordable touchscreen smartphones became widely available. The rapid spread of low-cost smartphones in the 2010s was soon supercharged by telecom boom in 2016, which offered free high-speed internet across India leading to a surge in internet consumption and bringing down data costs. For Gen Z, these twin catalysts meant that digital engagement wasn’t a skill to be learned later, but an environment they were immersed in from the start. Their comfort with technology and more recently, AI-powered tools, is both intuitive and unmatched.

Today, that early digital fluency is driving India’s global stature in the AI revolution. India has become the world’s second-largest market for OpenAI, highlighting massive appetite and adoption of AI tools. Major large language model players are making India a priority: for instance, Perplexity AI has teamed up with Airtel to offer a year of free AI access to users, aiming to accelerate mass adoption. This surge is powered, in large part, by Gen Z 85% of whom already use generative AI in their day-to-day work, according to Deloitte’s 2025 Gen Z and Millennial Survey.

The shift in workspace dynamics

As these digital natives enter the workforce, they are driving a profound shift in workplace culture and learning. Today’s offices whether virtual, hybrid, or physical are shaped by the desire for immediacy, autonomy, and seamless collaboration. Gen Z is accustomed to instant messaging, asynchronous communication, and always-on feedback. Formal emails and top-down instructions are giving way to collaborative documents, rapid chats, and AI-powered assistants ready to provide information on-demand. The culture of learning has also shifted accordingly: training is no longer an occasional mandate but a continuous, embedded part of daily work. Especially for younger employees, continuous upskilling is as natural as sending a text or joining a video call.

While new tools have impacted this transformation of the workplace, the psychological environment has changed too. Gen Z has come of age in an era that prizes inclusivity and psychological safety. They expect workplaces where asking questions is welcomed, feedback is prompt and constructive, and learning can occur without fear of judgment. AI-driven tools and platforms help meet this expectation, providing unobtrusive and judgment-free support.

AI as an everyday productivity partner

For Gen Z, routine tasks such as scheduling, data entry, and content drafting are now streamlined with AI. This is not simply a matter of convenience; the practical impact is measurable. According to a Deloitte study, Gen Z professionals in India who use generative AI save about 7.85 hours each week, liberating time that is being reinvested in ideation, collaboration, and skill development.

The way Gen Z integrates AI into their workflows reveals a strong appetite for both versatility and specialization. A Menlo Ventures report found that 60% of users leverage a mix of general-purpose AI assistants like ChatGPT or Gemini, and specialized tools fine-tuned for specific professional functions. For example, among Gen Z developers and IT professionals almost 70% of users actively utilize tools like GitHub Copilot for coding, automated code review, and error detection. Specialized AI tools are not only facilitating programming but also accelerating the pace of innovation by handling boilerplate code and offering real-time suggestions, freeing young professionals to focus on higher-level problem-solving and building.

The data underscores this shift. According to the report, Indian Gen Z professionals are spending 73% more time learning AI skills than older generations. Not only does this appetite for upskilling set them apart nationally, but it has helped put India at the top of the Asia Pacific region in generative AI adoption, with 93% of students and 83% of employees regularly engaging with the technology. Crucially, many of these digital learning tools are now tailored for Indian languages and local contexts, increasing accessibility without sacrificing the adaptability and sophistication that Gen Z expects. However, it is important to acknowledge that digital inequality remains a barrier in some segments; ensuring wider, equitable access must be an ongoing priority.

Conclusion: Adapting the workspace for continuous learning

For India’s Gen Z, learning is not a discrete task separated from the workday. Instead, it’s a continual process enabled by AI and mobile technology, deeply woven into how they think, solve problems, and advance in their careers. With a significant cohort actively upskilling daily, organizations and technology providers alike must recognize that this generation is setting the pace for change. As Gen Z enters the workforce in ever-greater numbers, their appetite for continuous, curiosity-driven learning will increasingly define what it means to stay relevant and competitive not only for individuals, but for any company hoping to thrive in the digital era.

