Hyderabad: Smart India Hackathon 2020 tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Internal Smart India Hackathon Event 2020 is being held on January 18 from 9 AM to 9 PM at IT Lab, College of Integrated Studies, University of Hyderabad (UoH). Results of the same will be notified on January 20.



Smart India Hackathon 2020 is a nationwide initiative by the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) and MHRD to provide students a platform to solve some of the pressing problems we face in our daily lives, and thus inculcate a culture of product innovation and a mindset of problem solving. The last edition of the hackathon saw over five million+ students from various colleges compete for the top prize at 65+ locations.

The first three editions SIH2017, SIH2018 and SIH2019 proved to be extremely successful in promoting innovation, out-of-the-box thinking in young minds, especially engineering students from across India.

In SIH 2020, the students would have the opportunity to work on challenges faced within various Ministries, Departments, Industries, PSUs and NGOs to create world class solutions for some of the top organisations including industries in the world, thus helping the Private sector hire the best minds from across the nation.

More information on SIH 2020 can be had from https://www.sih.gov.in/. Dr. K. Swarupa Rani, Associate Professor, School of Computer and Information Sciences, University of Hyderabad is coordinating this event at the University.