IIIT-Delhi hosts Viksit Bharat Yuva Connect programme

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi successfully hosted the Viksit Bharat Yuva Connect Programme (VBYCP) 2026, an initiative organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports through MY Bharat. The programme aimed to empower young minds and connect them with India’s long-term vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

The event brought together students, faculty members, and young changemakers for an engaging and interactive session focused on leadership, responsibility, and nation-building. It served as a platform to inspire youth to actively participate in shaping the country’s future.

A key highlight of the programme was an insightful session delivered by youth icon Vanaj Vidyan, who secured All India Rank 278 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 and is also a practising advocate in the Supreme Court. Sharing his personal journey, he motivated students with his experiences, dedication, and vision for a progressive India. He emphasised that every individual has a role to play in building an inclusive and developed nation, stressing the need for ethical leadership and clarity of purpose.

During his address, Vanaj spoke about the significance of the national song Vande Mataram, highlighting its rich 150-year-old history and its continued relevance in modern times. He encouraged students to take an active interest in public service and policymaking, underlining the vital role of youth in driving systematic change in society.

He also shared practical tips for preparing for competitive examinations, advising students to maintain discipline, stay focused, and face challenges with determination and perseverance. His words resonated strongly with the audience, inspiring many to consider careers in public service.