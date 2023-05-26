IIMA executive education programmes ranked No. 1 in India

Ahmedabad: As per the latest Financial Times Executive Education Rankings 2023, the executive education programmes of Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) have been ranked No. 1 in India, the management school.

The institute has also secured the second rank in Asia and the 35th position globally.

Bhasker also emphasised the institute’s sustained improvement over the years, attributing its success to a deep understanding and connection with the industry, “which allows IIMA to serve as a valuable knowledge partner through its executive education programmes”.

This year, IIMA has ascended in the rankings, moving up two spots in the Open Enrolment Programmes category, and five places in the Custom Programmes rankings. The combined category rankings saw the institute advance four places, landing the 35th spot globally.

On numerous parameters, including international participants, international location, faculty, programme design, teaching methods, aims achieved, and value for money, IIMA’s executive education programmes have been lauded.

With a diverse range of over 200 programmes in both open enrolment and customised formats, IIMA caters to a broad audience, from business leaders and policymakers to industry professionals. These programmes are offered through a variety of modes - in-person, online, and blended.