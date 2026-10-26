IIMA opens admissions for second batch of blended MBA in business analytics and AI

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has announced admissions for the second batch of its two-year Blended MBA Programme in Business Analytics and Artificial Intelligence (BPGP: BA & AI), designed for working professionals and entrepreneurs.

The programme focuses on combining analytical methods and artificial intelligence with management disciplines to help participants apply data-driven approaches to business decisions.

The announcement was made at an event on the IIMA campus attended by Director Prof. Bharat Bhasker, Dean (Programmes) Prof. Diptesh Ghosh, programme chairperson Prof. Anindya S. Chakrabarti and Prof. Ankur Sinha, Chairperson of the Krishnamurthy Tandon School of AI. Chandrika Tandon, a business leader, philanthropist, Grammy Award-winning musician and IIMA alumna, joined the event virtually.

The six-term programme spans two years and combines live online classes with three on-campus modules. Its curriculum covers management, statistics, analytical modelling, programming, machine learning and advanced AI, with learning activities including case discussions, simulations, capstone assignments and action-learning projects.

Electives include predictive and prescriptive analytics, product management, finance and risk management, human–AI collaboration, AI ethics and regulation, supply chain digitisation, generative AI and agentic AI. The curriculum is intended to help participants assess analytical recommendations and consider their practical, organisational and ethical implications.

Prof. Bhasker said the programme would emphasise careful problem analysis, independent thinking and managerial responsibility alongside technical skills. Prof. Chakrabarti said the curriculum integrates mathematical modelling, programming and machine learning with core management subjects such as finance and strategy.

Tandon said the programme should encourage managers to evaluate which problems merit attention and consider how technology can create value for businesses and society.

Participants will have remote access to the institute’s academic and research resources, including the Vikram Sarabhai Library, computing infrastructure and databases.

Those exiting after the first year can receive a Postgraduate Diploma in Business Analytics and AI, subject to the programme’s requirements.

Participants completing the full two-year course will join IIMA’s alumni network.

Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree or an equivalent professional qualification, with at least 50% aggregate marks or equivalent CGPA. Work experience requirements are two or three years, depending on the duration of the undergraduate degree.

Applicants must also submit a valid CAT, GMAT or GRE score obtained within the five years preceding the application, with test dates no earlier than January 1, 2022. Alternatively, candidates may take IIMA’s admission test for the programme. Work experience will be calculated as of March 31, 2027.