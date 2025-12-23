IIMB introduces certificate programme on personal finance & wealth advisory

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) has launched a new Certificate Programme on Personal Finance & Wealth Advisory (PFWA). The programme has been developed by IIMB’s Centre for Capital Markets and Risk Management (CCMRM) in collaboration with FPSB India, the Indian subsidiary of the Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd. The PFWA programme is positioned as a first-of-its-kind executive education initiative in India that integrates global financial planning standards with academic and practical learning. FPSB India has formally accredited the programme, strengthening alignment between academic instruction and internationally recognised frameworks in personal finance and wealth advisory. Designed for working professionals, the programme combines academic rigour with applied learning to address the evolving demands of the financial advisory sector. The curriculum covers key areas such as microeconomics, business fundamentals, contemporary financial advisory practices, and the use of data-driven tools, including Bloomberg datasets. The structure aims to equip participants with both technical knowledge and decision-making capabilities relevant to modern financial planning.

The programme launch event was attended by senior faculty members from IIM Bangalore, representatives from the Council of Financial Planners, and delegates from FPSB India. During the event, the academic focus and industry relevance of the programme were highlighted, along with its role in strengthening professional standards in financial advisory education.

Participants who successfully complete the certificate programme will receive IIMB Executive Education Programme (EEP) alumni status. In addition, eligible candidates may be considered for a fast-track pathway towards the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® (CFP®) certification administered by FPSB India, subject to applicable criteria.

The PFWA initiative forms part of broader efforts to enhance the financial planning ecosystem in India through collaboration between academic institutions and professional bodies. Registrations for the March 2026 academic session of the Certificate Programme on Personal Finance & Wealth Advisory are currently open.