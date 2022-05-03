IIT-Hyderabad takes early lead in 6G extreme Massive MIMO technology

Extreme massive MIMO refers to next-generation technology that uses very large antenna arrays. The IITH developed an experimental research prototype with the aim to discover achievable performance limits. The first set of pilots conducted using 192 antennas and 48 radio frequency chains showed that up to 24-36 users could be served in the same spectrum. This is a 3-fold improvement over the state-of-the-art 5G massive MIMO technology, designed to support 12 simultaneous users.

Prof Sai Dhiraj, the Lead Researcher for the project, said, "The research team at IITH continues to extend the boundaries of this technology. The ongoing investigations include new deployment topologies for indoor applications and outdoor cell sites. We are excited about this discovery and the possibilities offered by this new technology".

Congratulating the IITH team for this noteworthy work, Prof B S Murty, Director, IITH, said, "Spectrum is a scarce natural resource. In countries like India, with a large population and limited wireline infrastructure, the demand for spectrum will continue to be very high. I am delighted that India takes an early lead in 6G research by showcasing the possibility of deploying next-generation networks using the extreme Massive MIMO technology developed by IITH." Expressing delight over this milestone, K Rajaraman, Secretary DOT, said, "IIT Hyderabad has been leading from the front in IP development. Their work on NB-IoT and other areas as part of the 5G testbed has been remarkable. We in the Department of Telecommunications are delighted to hear of the development of the Extreme Massive MIMO heralding even greater efficiency in the use of spectrum. I am sure that the IITH research team will play a significant role in the Government of India's 5G advanced and 6G efforts".