CM to inaugurate MCH block at GGH today

Guntur: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate the Mother and Child Health Centre building at the Government General Hospital here on Friday. Alumni of Guntur Medical College settled in North America, under the banner of “Guntur Medical College Alumni of North America – GMCANA” contributed Rs 100 crore for the construction of this building. The foundation stone for the building was laid by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in 2018, and he will now formally inaugurate the completed facility. The state government has also allocated Rs 27 crore for medical equipment, furniture, and other necessary infrastructure for the Mother and Child Health Centre.

Minister for Medical and Health Y Satya Kumar Yadav and Guntur district in-charge minister Kandula Durgesh will participate.

Meanwhile, mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra and GMC commissioner K Mayur Ashok instructed officials to ensure that all roads along the visit route are free of potholes by carrying out patch works, cleaning drains, and removing encroachments. They, along with departmental heads, inspected the route from the Police Parade Ground towards Nagarampalem up to the GGH and issued necessary instructions for the required works.

Speaking on the occasion, they stated that duties have been assigned to departmental heads and deputy commissioners for sanitation, removal of encroachments, patch works, and continuous supervision along the route from the Parade Ground to GGH. All officials were instructed to remain alert until the completion of the CM's visit.

They also directed the removal of a speed breaker on Nagarampalem Main Road and instructed that there should be no soil heaps along the roads and dividers. Cleanliness in and around the GGH premises should be maintained in coordination with the public health staff. Special emphasis was laid on cleaning drains and maintaining central medians and islands.