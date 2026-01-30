Apology for hurting devotee sentiments demanded

Guntur: Former IAS officer and founder of the Liberation Congress Party GSRKR Vijay Kumar demanded that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan should publicly apologise to the people of the state and to Lord Venkateswara devotees across the world. He said that they had made allegations that animal fat was mixed in the Tirumala laddu prasadam, hurting the sentiments of devotees, whereas the CBI report has clearly stated that no animal fat was found.

Speaking at a press conference held at Jana Chaitanya Vedika Hall in Guntur on Thursday, he alleged that for the last 20 months, the coalition government in AP has been extending financial benefits only to a few people through allocations of lands, mines, and sand.

He said that in the name of constructing a capital city, thousands of crores of public money are being misused. He further stated that over the last one-and-a-half-years, loans exceeding Rs 3 lakh crore have been taken and interest of more than Rs 7,000 crore is being paid every month.