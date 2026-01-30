Adulterated ghee supplied to TTD: MLA

Guntur: Guntur West MLA Galla Madhavi has challenged YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to come to the Assembly to discuss the issue of adulterated ghee.

Speaking at a press meet held at the TDP office here on Thursday, Madhavi said during 2019–24 YSRCP government, adulterated ghee was supplied to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, as clearly established by the SIT appointed by the Supreme Court. This adulterated ghee was used in the preparation of the Tirupati laddu prasadam, hurting the sentiments of millions of devotees.

She criticised the YSRCP government for relaxing the strict rules related to ghee supply tenders after coming to power, thereby enabling companies to supply adulterated ghee. She also pointed out that the TTD board, through a resolution dated 29-02-2020, compromised on quality standards.

Over five years, the TTD purchased 1.61 crore kilograms of ghee, of which approximately 60 lakh kilograms were adulterated. She demanded that Jagan Mohan Reddy come to the Assembly along with YSRCP members to discuss this matter.