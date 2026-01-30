Corruption in TTD Laddu preparation shame: MLA

Guntur: Guntur East MLA and chairman of the Assembly Minorities Committee, Md Naseer, alleged that the YSRCP has a disgraceful history of corruption even in the preparation of the sacred Tirumala laddu prasadam of Lord Venkateswara. He participated in a protest along with devotees and alliance leaders at the Lalapet Venkateswara Swamy temple, condemning the use of adulterated ghee in laddu preparation on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Naseer said that corruption and lawlessness prevailed during Jagan’s “psycho rule.”

He strongly criticised the adulteration of ghee supplied to the TTD, stating that it hurt the sentiments of crores of devotees.

He claimed that the Supreme Court verdict proved the Telugu Desam Party’s stand to be correct and that more than 20 lakh laddus were affected.

He questioned former minister Ambati Rambabu, who allegedly tried to evade the issue, asking whether he could swear at the Lord Venkateswara temple that no wrongdoing occurred during their government’s tenure.