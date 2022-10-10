IIT-M start up to launch world's first giant swing backed by AI

New Delhi: Come January, tourists in Manali will be able to get adrenaline rush riding a giant swing backed by Artificial Intelligence (AI), which has been built by a start up incubated at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi and is claimed to be the first-of-its kind in the world.

Founded by four childhood adventure enthusiast friends who are engineers and certified rock climbers and mountaineers, the start up called 'ManaliSwing', has completed its human jump trials and is in process of filing five patents for the concept and design.

The team claims it has already been approached by Dubai government to launch the swing in the country and is in conversation with interested agencies in Switzerland too. "We will offer one of the world's most creative and safe giant swing like bungy jumping but instead of going down on rubber bungy cord, here one freefall followed by giant swing on dual dynamic ropes with over 100 possible jump styles allowing one to experience the adrenaline of 70m free fall with AI promising impeccable safety like never before," said Utsav Soni, one of the founders.

"The plan is to launch in Manali on new year. The tourists will have to pay Rs 3,000 for each jump. The cost will include transportation from a certain point and professional photography and videography service," he added.

The start up conducted a full-scale trial of 1,000 dummy jumps followed by successful Human Jumps under the special presence of IRATA experts at IIT Hyderabad. "The AI will also help track participants and jump master's performance across millions of data points and deliver optimized approvals for jumping.

Having a really intelligent AI will be an edge for a Jump Master and his team making sure no injury, incident, or causality can happen on the site. For example, AI will not approve the jump if there is anything wrong with the followed jump protocol or international standards.