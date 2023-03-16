IITH announces 'Model G20 Initiative' a national level youth challenge

Hyderabad: In order to make it more inclusive and representative, the G20 also traditionally invites a few other guest countries as well as key international organizations. Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IITH), in association with the Indian National Young Academy of Science (INYAS), has announced Model G 20, a National Level Youth Challenge here on Wednesday.





The Group of Twenty (G20) is the premier forum for international economic cooperation among its members, who are the world's major economies, representing 85 per cent of the global economic output, 2/3rd of the world's population and 75 per cent of the international trade. The G20 reflects recognition that global prosperity is interdependent, and our economic opportunities and challenges are interlinked.





Prof B S Murty, Director, IITH, said, "India is leading the G20 initiative under the table leadership of Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. IITH is proud to get the opportunity to host such a novel Model G20 initiative conceptualized by the Ministry of Education (MoE). Collation of the suggestions out of this Model G20 will significantly contribute to socio-geopolitics for revolutionary reforms at the global level."





MoE & IITH, Dr Rajendra S Dhaka, Chair, INYAS, said, "The theme of India's G20 presidency is 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam' - One Earth, One Family, One Future. To amplify the vision of G20, INYAS will extend its expertise in the field of sustainable science for accelerated, inclusive and resilient growth. To empower/motivate young researchers/students and promote women in science, INYAS will contribute its share to plan and strengthen STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Agriculture and Mathematics) activities of model G20 initiative."





Prof Chandrashekhar Sharma, Dean (Sponsored, Research & Consultancy), IITH, said, "A Model G-20 initiative by MoE is to engage the students from all 50K+ degree colleges/universities/technical Institutions in a dialogue and hence, provide exposure and insights into the nuances of multilateral discourse on global challenges and pressing policy issues of the current times. Under this initiative, the young students will be given a unique opportunity to model the functioning and proceedings of G20 meetings. This initiative will run over six months, starting with an Essay competition open to all college students across the country, followed by a debate, and finally concluding with an elocution competition. The six students will then share the final award apart from the certificate of merit signed by the G-20 Sherpa."

Themes of the G20 Summit 2023

1. The progress on sustainable development goals

2. Climate change & its impact

3. Reforms for multilateral institutions

4. Circular economy and lifestyle for environment

5. Digitalisation of agriculture, trade and skilling

6. Women at the core of the development, agenda, women-led development





Competions

Stage1: Essay competions

Stage2: Debate competition- Zonal level

Stage3: Elocution competition – National level.