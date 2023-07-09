Improving Leadership Culture

By fostering a culture of self-reflection, leaders can identify and address their own biases, creating a more inclusive leadership style. Institutions should foster a culture of accountability among academic leaders. Faculties and staff often leave for other colleges, not solely for upgrading but also to escape toxic leaders. This should be avoided.



By holding leaders accountable for their actions and providing opportunities for anonymous feedback, institutions can identify and address instances of biased or vindictive behavior. This not only promotes fairness but also empowers the academic community to actively contribute to the improvement of leadership culture. Institutions should invest in leadership development programs that focus on fostering inclusive leadership styles, conflict resolution, and effective communication skills.









Institutions should establish mediation and conflict resolution mechanisms to address disputes and conflicts within the academic community openly and fairly. Transparency and inclusive academics without vindictiveness are key. These mechanisms provide a safe and neutral space for individuals to voice their concerns and work towards resolutions. By addressing conflicts in a fair and timely manner, leaders demonstrate their commitment to maintaining a positive and productive work environment. Cultural bias and favoritism should be avoided.



For example, if a leader is not well-published or a good teacher, they may exhibit bias towards subordinates who publish or teach well. Insecurity among academic leaders in India often arises from a fear of being overshadowed by subordinates or peers who possess superior intellect, expertise, or innovative ideas. This insecurity leads to a detrimental mindset that discourages the nurturing of intellectual growth, hampers collaboration, and stifles healthy competition within the academic community.

Consequently, the institution as a whole suffers as the potential for new ideas and growth diminishes. By favoring certain individuals or groups, academic leaders deny opportunities to deserving candidates and discourage others from actively participating in the intellectual discourse.

Consequently, the institution becomes deprived of a diverse range of perspectives and talents.

Insecure academic leaders often surround themselves with a coterie of individuals who unquestioningly support their decisions, stifling critical thinking and independent thought. This cult of yes-men prevents constructive criticism and discourages intellectual debates that are essential for the growth and progress of any academic institution. The absence of intellectual challenges within the system limits innovation, perpetuates mediocrity, and alienates talented individuals who seek an environment that values intellectual rigor. To address these challenges and create a conducive environment for academic growth, an ideal academic leader should possess Intellectual Humility with Integrity and Transparency. The leader should be a Supportive Mentor and should promote Intellectual Freedom and constructive debates. This enables the institution to challenge existing paradigms, innovate, and evolve.

Effective academic leaders empower their teams by delegating responsibilities, trusting them, grooming future leaders in each section, providing mentorship, and creating opportunities for their growth instead of prioritizing self-gain. By encouraging autonomy and innovation, leaders foster an environment where individuals feel valued, motivated, and empowered to contribute their best work. This inclusive approach not only promotes collaboration but also cultivates a sense of ownership and accountability among team members. It is important to acknowledge and address such behaviors within academic leadership, emphasizing the importance of fairness, accountability, and fostering a supportive environment.

(The author is Dean of Sharda School of Business)