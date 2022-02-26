Increasing demand for technology inspired courses in 2022

In the last decade, the true meaning of evolution has come forth. Our surroundings have changed, including how we see the world and what we expect from our lives. Everybody wants to be part of a revolution and solve one or the other problem, and for this technology is often seen as the catalyst of change. For a long time now, the application of technology in various facets of life has been of interest. This is also evident in the increasing number of students who opt to study technology inspired courses.



Understanding the applications of technology to solve real-world problems is becoming increasingly popular and therefore various institutes across the world have started offering unconventional courses to address this growing demand. Gone are the days when there were limited opportunities for employment. Now with every stream of choice, there are multiple career paths one can take.

Due to the pandemic, the convergence of technology and our quickly changing educational landscape is reshaping the entire educational system in novel ways. This has shown significant growth in new-age career opportunities, many of which rely heavily on technology. It's safe to say that technology has become a critical component of businesses around the world in this digital era.

Technology-enabled courses have opened an array of alternate career paths that are both unique in nature as well as fascinating and gratifying. The adoption of technology into courses has also resulted in proliferating of new-age career choices for freshers and for those who are looking for a career change.

These courses allow individuals to be exposed to various skills and learnings. These skills and learnings help individuals think and achieve more than just organizational goals and aims. It helps individuals focus on the development of soft skills and opens avenues to self-development and growth. The demand for technology-inspired courses has also given individuals the freedom to pursue their hobbies as careers. For instance, someone who likes designing and understands form and structure can opt for a product or industrial design courses.

Thanks to the speedy tech adoption, increasing digital penetration, young population and faster network connectivity the world is already on the verge of undergoing a shift akin to that witnessed during the industrial revolution.

The AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics) sector in India is rapidly growing. Currently this sector is evaluated to be worth 40 billion dollar and is expected to grow to 60-70 billion dollars by 2027-28. To aide sectorial growth the government in the Union budget has announced an AVGC task force. This will exponentiate the growth of the AVCG sector and help meet global demands for quality content. Additionally, this will also boost the current resource crunch of the trained and skilled individuals encouraging more individuals to opt for careers and courses that are technology focused. Currently there is a huge gap between the demand and supply of skilled and trained resources in this field and such courses will help to bridge this gap.

The government of India recognises the importance in developing technology and providing the right infrastructural equipment to promote and boost the incorporation of technology across sectors. The latest Union budget announcement has introduced special provisions for the inclusion of technology in the education sector through the setting up of digital universities.

Thus, the job market is expanding in tandem with the number of career options available now. These new-age career choices are here to stay due to the attractive pay packages and the freedom and flexibility that these new-age careers offer.

(The author is the CEO, RUBIKA India)