Indian sports to be in school curriculum

Right from schools to higher education, an effort is being made to sync the traditional and modern education system.

As part of the effort, till date attempts are being made to promote the regional languages, but now taking a step further, the Union Education Ministry has decided to make 'Kho Kho', 'gilli danda', 'langdi', 'patang udaan', 'santhal katti', among others, a part of the school sports curriculum. The Education ministry's aim is to encourage such 75 games in schools too.

After completion of two years of National Education Policy, the Central government has decided to encourage 75 sports. These Indian games also include 'Atya Paatya', 'Kho Kho', 'Langdi', 'Hopskoch' and 'Vish Amrit', among others. The Education department is also focussing on Ayurveda and Metallurgy tradition. According to the ministry, the Indian art tradition has a unique ability to inspire knowledge and dedication which by harnessing consciousness awakens the naturally available human emotions.

AICTE Vice Chairman Prof M P Punia said, "The objective of including Indian sports at the school level is to promote physical education and establish a more inclusive sport.

"It aims to envisage educating children on the various art forms of India and help them discover the rich cultural heritage of the country. "Indian sports will enable the students to connect with the roots and culture of Indian tradition and help them build creativity and strength while facing challenges of modern times. By creating a sense of solidarity and collective effort, this work in the interest of the nation can shape the overall cognitive development of the students."

To connect education with the Indian knowledge system, preparations are being made to recognise the Vedic Board by the Union Ministry of Education.

Important courses will be introduced in the Central Sanskrit Universities under the new education policy. Many courses like Paramedical, Vastu Shastra and Ayurveda based medicine are starting soon in Central Sanskrit University of Delhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri Rashtriya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya.

Under the NEP, these professional courses will be started. According to Lal Bahadur Shastri Rashtriya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, at present a format of professional courses has been prepared. Under this, besides Sanskrit, studies will be imparted on Yoga, music, AYUSH, among others. From July, a PG diploma in naturopathy will be introduced, for which in-principle approval has already been granted.

Kendriya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya will also tie up with foreign universities, which will increase the possibility of starting more professional courses here.

To open the Lal Bahadur Shastri Rashtriya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya Ayurveda Faculty, the demand for 200 acres of land in Delhi-NCR has also been placed before the government. Here the combined degree of BAMS and Ayurvedacharya will be given. Income Tax, which is generally considered as a complex subject, will be made easy to understand with the help of simple Indian games.

Under this, a unique initiative is being taken to promote tax literacy among students through various board games, puzzles and comics. This is an innovative approach to 'learning through play' methods.

The game of snakes and ladders was chosen for the easy learning and understanding of taxation. In this educational game of snake ladder good habits are rewarded through ladders and bad habits are punished by snakes. This new initiative for school students has been taken by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).