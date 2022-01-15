IPR way: A new path to explore career

The world is not the same for every one post the pandemic. With the new ray of hope coming in the form of vaccines for Covid little did we know that there was another mutant Omicron staring at us to impact life and livelihoods.



Students have been the worst affected of all by the pandemic with two years of virtual and hybrid mode of classes, no regular exams, and fading competitive spirit among the younger generation of tomorrow. I am not a firm believer of exam marks directly proportional to one's intellect or talent, but a decent pass percentage is a minimum need to qualify for competitive exams and to be called for job interviews.

With passing time and evolving job trends in today's world, I believe, most of the parents and students have graduated from the whims of 'Must be' Engineers and Doctors, else life goes no-where. Now, rather life goes everywhere with the right skills and attitude, Students of Class 11 and 12, graduates should keep challenging themselves to learn, unlearn and relearn in today's world to be successful.

With this background, let me take you to a new career option for young minds and students who want to make it big and add flavor to their careers. Welcome to the field of Intellectual Property Rights, (IPRs) a subject matter which has fuelled imaginations of the many across the Globe and fortune 500 Companies into Innovations and Technology solutions for the society.

Today, we are living in a knowledge society, where intangible assets and AI will bring in more value to the businesses, with mundane skills and academic qualifications might not give us the edge. There will be a dearth of techno-legal professionals in the coming years, and this should be looked at as an opportunity by young minds to flare up the IPR ignition in them to get the first mover advantage.

Innovations and creativity need protection to reap benefits for larger masses and IPRs give the ROI, companies will scout for Individuals with unique techno legal background.

Who is a Techno-Legal professional?

He or she with a science graduation and a degree in Law will qualify as an entry level Techno-Legal professional, but that's not the end of it, rather it's the beginning to dive deep into and pursue a master's in law or Science. Of late specialisation in Intellectual Property Rights is very much in vogue for candidates with Science, IT, pharma, food tech, fashion tech domains as a lot of patents, trademarks, designs and copyrights are being filed by these sectors. A Techno-Legal professional can also become an IP consultant, start an IP firm of his own or even qualify as a patent agent to consult for companies and Academic Institutions. Sky is the limit for an IPR professional who masters over the subject with working knowledge and experience over the years. In the next article, I shall cover the courses and the colleges offering Diploma and Degrees in IPRs in India and Abroad.

(The author is the Head Legal and IPR Resolute Group and Former Director CII, Telangana)