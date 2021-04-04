KL University awarded 'India World Record'

KL University secured the 'India World Record' for conducting the event - SAMYAK-2021, which is India's largest techno-management fest by participation numbers with more than 100000 students, and for taking all the precautionary measures to conduct the event safely during the pandemic. The event was also the first of its kind to completely avoid the use of disposable plastics, thereby reducing the carbon footprint. The 'India World Record' was received by Dr. L S S Reddy, Vice Chancellor of KL (Deemed to be University) and was awarded by Dr. G V N R S S S Vara Prasad, Honorary Director and Adjudicator, Indian Book of Records and Advocate, Supreme Court of India. BlockChain technology-based certificates were awarded to all the participants by DLT labs for the first time in India.

Dr. G V N R S S S Vara Prasad praised the efforts of parents and teachers for shaping the students. Dr. L S S Reddy, Vice Chancellor, Dr. N Venkatram, Pro VC, Dr. BJK Singh, Chairman, SAMYAK, Dr. Ch Hanumantharao, Convenor- SAMYAK, Dr. Ch Vardhan and Dr. P Venkateswarao, Co-Convenors, SAMYAK, other Deans, Directors, Heads of Departments, faculty and students attended the event.