Learning festival for students organised

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Public School Begumpet celebrates its centenary with a learning festival here on Wednesday. The festival titled Cento Buzz – Where Learning is Fun is also inviting its preprimary parents attendance and participation to make the celebrations more fun and interactive. This year's learning festival was held on a larger scale as it also coincides with the centenary celebrations which are being held throughout the year. The festival displayed all the hands-on activities that were accomplished during the academic year along with latest additions. All the learning activities have been meticulously planned and are related to the curriculum. The idea is not only to enhance learning, but also to make it enjoyable.

Apart from this, live stories will also be set up on the lawns of the preprimary section of the school while allowing the students to recreate their favourite characters. At the end of the day, students will receive a story book and a book-mark as a token of remembrance and also to encourage reading.