Meet the young prodigy, Abhijita Gupta recognised as the world's youngest writer by the International Book of Records started writing poetry and prose at the age of five. The eight-year-old Abhijita is the grand-daughter of poet duo Rashtrakavi- Maithalisharan Gupt and Santkavi Siyaramsharan Gupt.



The young writer has been a source of inspiration for all aspiring writers as she has already penned three books "Happiness All Around", "We Will Surely Sustain" and "To Begin with…The Little Things".

She started writing at the tender age of five years. Currently a class three student. The little girl invokes her creative muse to create a vivid and unique portrait for distinct composition. She is the first Indian kid to ink a four-book deal and has received advance royalty payment of 3 lakhs. Holds 5 records with her for her writing skills which includes: 'Grandmaster of Writing' by the Asian Book of Records for her poetry and writing skills at such young age, International Book of Records, World Book of Records UK, India book of records for being youngest author to write poetry and prose and India book of records for being youngest to write a nonfiction book on pandemic.

The talented Ghaziabad girl participated in "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" which celebrated 75-years of India's independence and was honoured for her unparalleled works. Appreciating her contribution, the Ministry of Culture on behalf of the Government of India invited Abhijita to be amongst the 40 youth icons to be a part of "Mauka Hai". Abhijita studies in the prestigious Presidium School and has made her school and parents proud by winning the title 'Grandmaster of Writing' by the Asian Book of Records for her poetry and writing skills at such young age. Abhijita is an embodiment of powerhouse who has hosted Mindwars state battle season 2 and represented U.P. State as a guest with Shruti Ulfat.

Oxford Bookstore witnessed Digital launch of the most anticipated third book named "To Begin with…The Little Things" by the world's youngest writer claimed by the International Book of Records and World Book of Records UK, Abhijita Gupta. She received Rs. 3 lakh royalty after this launch.

Abhijita's third book was published by Invincible Publishers. It was launched last month, in October 2021 by Dr. Charu Wali Khanna, who is a Member of the National Commission for Women and also interacted with the young prodigy Abhijita at the launch of her third book.

With more than 9,700 copies of her first two books already sold cumulatively across platforms, she and her mother are excited to know how her third book will be received by the masses.

Her first two books, 'Happiness All Around' and 'We Will Surely Sustain', were released in November last year and February this year respectively. All three books – published by Invincible Publishers - are collections of short stories and poems.

When not writing, the little writer can be found sketching, painting and selecting books at local bookstores. A big fan of Ruskin Bond, Abhijita aspires to continue the legacy of her great grandfathers. Abhijita Gupta is the lyricist of the song that was released on the Children's Day.

'Let's Try Let's Fly' song by Abhijita



Abhijita's debut song titled 'Let's Try Let's Fly', she has sung it partially. "It's a song for kids. I have been very involved with understanding kids my age and how we have all been dealing with the pandemic and growing up in this new world. That is why writing a song about us kids, has been so important to me. It is a song dedicated to our dreams and aspirations."

Achievements

♦ The first Indian kid to ink a four-book deal and has received advance royalty payment of 3 lakhs.

