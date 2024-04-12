Live
LPU girls triumph in inter-varsity E-sports
The all-female team from Lovely Professional University (LPU) achieved victory at the All India Inter University E-Sports Championship 2024. They secured the national championship title in ‘Valorant’ and secured the runner-up position in BGMI.
Students, including Saumya Pande, Varsha Singh, Nanika Singh, Muskan Gautam, and Diya Maji, representing various professional programs, displayed remarkable dedication and talent throughout the competition. Their outstanding performance earned praise and recognition from both the gaming community and enthusiasts.
E-sport tournaments attract global participation and viewership in numerous languages. In India, e-sports have gained traction, particularly in higher education, through events like the All India University E-sports Championships. This marks a significant step forward in the growth and development of e-sports in the country. LPU has organized AIU tournaments to promote e-sports across India.