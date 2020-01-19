Making a difference in orphans' lives

Hyderabad: As part of Sankranti festival, a team of 15 IT employees of Tetrasoft India, accompanied by its chairperson Chandra Eyunni, brought in cheer for 56 orphans at Sanjeevani Ashramam, Narsampet.



Tetrasoft India has been supporting Sanjeevani Orphanage run by Mathrubhumi Charitable Trust. The team spent the Sankranti festival day with the orphans and engaged them in various activities. The day was spent in plays, dance and cultural programmes and the children were taken on a ride in luxury cars.

The number of people having no family cannot celebrate this festival as we do. Sharing some valuable moments with these people on such pious occasions is a great humanitarian work I cherish to do as many times as time permits" said Chandra.

Tetrasoft also donated three new computers to the orphanage and distributed soft toys and sweets to the boys and girls.