MANUU offers admissions in distance programmes

Hyderabad: As per the guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission students can now simultaneously enrol in two academic programmes. Students enrolled in regular (conventional) mode may now apply for admission in another programme of their choice through distance mode.



Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Directorate of Distance Education (DDE) is offering admissions in distance mode programmes.

According to Prof Mohd Razaullah Khan, Director, DDE, the last date for registration in distance courses - M.A. (Urdu, English, Islamic Studies), B.A., B Com., Diploma courses (Teach English and Journalism & Mass Communication) and Certificate courses (Proficiency in Urdu through English & Functional English) is October 20th, 2022. The last date for payment of admission fee as mentioned in prospectus is October 31st, 2022.

The e-prospectus and online application forms are available at manuu.edu.in/dde (ADMISSION Portal: manuuadmission.samarth.edu.in). For further details contact Student Support Unit (SSU) Helplines 040-23008463 or 040-23120600 (Extn. 2207 & 2208) and toll-free No. 18004252958 or visit university website.