Mechanical Engineering students shine at IndiaSkills competitions

Students from the Department of Mechanical Engineering at KL University took part in the IndiaSkills Competitions 2025, a national-level skill development initiative focused on advanced manufacturing and additive manufacturing technologies.

At the IndiaSkills 2025 State-Level Competition organised by the Department of Employment and Training, Government of Telangana, student B. Harshith Singh placed first in the Additive Manufacturing skill category. With this result, he qualified for the Zonal Level and will represent Telangana in the next stage of the competition. Participants were assessed on areas including CAD modelling, mechanism design, and the complete additive manufacturing process.

In the AP State-Level IndiaSkills Competitions 2025–26, two other B.Tech Mechanical Engineering students from the university also participated in the Additive Manufacturing category. N. Sai Ananth received a gold medal, while K. Eesha received a silver medal.

The competition was conducted by the State Skill Development Corporation in association with the National Skill Development Corporation, Government of India. Entry to the state level involved a screening process, with a limited number of candidates selected from the district rounds. The IndiaSkills competition follows a multi-tier structure, beginning at the district level and advancing to state and zonal stages. At each level, candidates are required to design and fabricate mechanical components using standard CAD tools and 3D printing technologies. The tasks focus on accuracy, workflow planning, and practical application of manufacturing concepts.

IndiaSkills is organised under the WorldSkills framework and is intended to standardise vocational skills, encourage participation in technical fields, and align training with industry requirements.