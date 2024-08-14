Methods for Indian students in US, Canadian varsities

The landscape of higher education today is highly influenced by government policies, the growth of the middle class, and access to financing. As a result, a large number of Indian students are seeking opportunities to pursue their studies in the United States and Canada. There are over 5 Lac Indian students in the U.S. and Canada currently. While pursuing education abroad has numerous benefits, it also has its own set of challenges. However, with strategic planning and utilization of available resources, Indian students can pave their pathways to success in US and Canadian universities. Here are some methods that can help in facilitating their journey:



Research the job market

Before embarking on their educational journey, Indian students must thoroughly research their field of study, and the scope of employment of that field in the industry. Based on a Dec 2023 report published by the National Association of College and Employers (NACE) in the U.S, a computer science master’s degree will earn a whopping $95,000 average starting salary (adjusted for cost of living) but a data analytics degree will make $65,000. In addition in Canada, picking the right field of study can aid an individual’s immigration chances, for example, the Immigration and Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has created separate immigration draws for healthcare-educated applicants. Outside of salary and immigration considerations, it is important to know that certain fieldsof studies will not enable a student to work in that particular field in that destination country due to restrictions placed by government agencies such as aeronautical engineering (which often requires at least a green card for employment) or getting a pilot’s licence.

Researching their prospective universities, academic programs, rankings, employer network, and support services for international students. Most important is the financial affordability of the selected university. This is the number #1 reason for visa rejection, and this is fully within the control of the prospective student. Picking a university that is within the financial reach will drive a stronger outcome than picking a better ranked, but more expensive university. Apart from this, they must also familiarize themselves with the application process, admission requirements, and deadlines. This not only ensures convenience but also enhances their chances of success.

Scholarships

Did you know that most U.S. and Canadian universities have scholarships set aside for international students (even though they are not openly disclosed). The primary criterion for eligibility is to apply early! Waiting till the application deadline is almost always wrong. Provided the applicant has above average academic credentials (High school or Bachelor’s degree matriculating grades) and strong standardized testing scores such as GRE/GMAT, they will likely get a scholarship if their application was submitted earlier in the admission season. In addition to this, Education USA (the arm of the U.S. State dept that promotes U.S. education) maintains a U.S. scholarship database with a listing of scholarships and their deadlines.

Language Proficiency: Proficiency in English is necessary for academic success in US and Canadian universities. Indian students need to invest time and effort in honing their language skills. This can be done through language courses, practice, and immersion experiences. Furthermore, many universities offer English programs or language support services to help non-native speakers in adjusting to the academic environment. Being fluent in conversational English and ability to communicate effectively will greatly aid a student in getting an on-campus job, or a research or graduate assistantship, and will give them a leg up for internships.

Cultural Integration

Adapting to a new cultural environment can be quite difficult for Indian students. Engaging in cultural exchange programs, joining student organizations, and participating in campus events can facilitate cultural integration and develop meaningful connections with peers. Also, seeking mentorship from faculty members or international student advisors can provide valuable guidance and support needed to excel in the educational journey.

Academic Support Services

US and Canadian universities offer a wide range of academic support services to help students in achieving their academic goals. Indian studentscan harness the power of these resources like tutoring centers, writing labs, and academic advising to enhance their learning experience and address any academic challenges they may face. This is crucial in maintaining a strong GPA. Having an above-average GPA upon graduation such as a 3.75+ will aid in job placements, and access to professors’ networks. In fact, until recently big firms such as Google and Microsoft would make employment decisions based on GPA, while not the only factor.

Networking and Professional Development

Building a professional network is crucial for career advancement and higher education opportunities. Indian students can take advantage of networking events, career fairs, and alumni networks to connect with industry professionals and explore internship or job opportunities. Engaging in extracurricular activities and volunteering also significantly contributes to the development of valuable skills and expands their professional network.

Financial Planning

Managing finances is a crucial aspect for Indian students. It is important to create a budget and seek part-time employment opportunities on campus. Outside of the financial benefit, on-campus jobs greatly help in securing internships, which then in turn helps boost the likelihood of a full-time job. However, the best means of preventing financial stress is to plan for worst-case outcomes. The majority of international students account for the cost of tuition, but not for the cost of housing and living expenses, which can add up to a tidy sum. Without having a plan in place to account for these expenses, many students face hardships in the US and Canada which affects their academics. Don’t fall for this trap, plan adequately.

Health and Wellness Support

Maintaining physical and mental well-being is very necessary for academic success and improving overall quality of life. US and Canadian universities provide a variety of health and wellness services like counseling, healthcare clinics, and recreational facilities. Indian students must prioritize self-care, seek support when needed, and harness the power of available resources to promote their well-being.

Seeking Guidance and Support

Understanding the educational system in a foreign country can be difficult and therefore Indian students must seek guidance and support when required. Whether it’s academic advice, career guidance, or personal support, universities offer a wide range of support services that are designed to meet the needs of international students. Building relationships with faculty members, advisors, and peers can provide valuable support throughout their academic journey.

In a nutshell, Indian students pursuing education in US and Canadian universities can achieve success and thrive in their academic pursuits abroad by effectively implementing the above-mentioned strategies.

(The author is President of American Colleges)