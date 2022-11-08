NACS invites applications for Cyber Security courses

Hyderabad: The National Academy of Cyber Security invites Online applications from all over Telangana State for admission into Govt. of India Certified Online Cyber Security & Ethical Hacking Courses Training, interested Inter, Degree, Diploma, Engineering, and PG candidates can apply for the respective courses.

NACS director Vimala Reddy stated that the courses offered are Cyber Security Officer, Diploma in Cyber Security Management, Post Diploma in Cyber Security Management, Diploma & PG Diploma in Cyber Security & Ethical Hacking, Master Progamme in Cyber Security & Ethical Hacking.

NACS offers a 50 per cent fee subsidy in the form of concession in the course fee to SC, ST, BC, EBC, OBC, Minority, PH, Women candidates, Ex-Serviceman and their children under Swarna Bharat National Level Skill Development Program. After completion of the course, a Govt. of India Certificate will be awarded. After successfully completing courses in Cyber Security the Candidates will get opportunities in the job profiles like Cyber Security Officer, Information Officer, Information Analyst, Security Architect, IT Security Engineer, Systems Security Administrator, Information Risk Auditor, Security Analyst, Intrusion Detection Specialist, Computer Security Incident Responders, Cryptologists, Vulnerability Assessors, Trainer / Teacher in Educational Institutions. Job Opportunities are good for these candidates in India as well as Abroad.

Online application website is www.nacsindia.org. Last date for online application is November 19. For details contact 7893141797.