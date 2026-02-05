MyVoice: Views of our readers 5th February 2026

Lower US tariffs is a diplomatic win for India

This refers to your editorial ‘Reduction in US tariffs is a big relief for India ‘. The reduction in US tariffs on Indian imports offers significant relief, even as conditions were attached to curbing Russian oil purchases and India committed to a $500 billion investment in the US market. The immediate surge in Indian and US stock indices reflects renewed investor confidence. President Donald Trump’s gambit appears aimed at redirecting India’s energy sourcing, though New Delhi has given no firm assurances.

Crucially, within days of India signing an FTA with the EU, Washington moderated its stance—cutting tariffs from 25 to 18 per cent, however this is a significant move advantageous to India as the nation witnessed in the surge of the stock market yesterday. This is a clear diplomatic win. Calling it “surrender” is politically disingenuous.

Sakunthala K R, Hyderabad

Advantage India post-tariff reduction

Apropos “Reduction in US tariffs is a big relief for the Indian economy” (THI Feb 4). The reduction in US tariffs will certainly ease pressure on Indian exporters and calm a bruised trade relationship. Yet this relief should not breed complacency.

The real task is to use this window to strengthen competitiveness at home. India should also diversify export markets and accelerate pending trade agreements to reduce dependence on any single partner. Equally important is helping smaller exporters navigate standards and compliance abroad.

Abbharna Barathi, Chennai-23

A welcome turnaround

Apropos the editorial ‘Reduction in US tariffs is big relief for India’ (THI Feb 4). The US decision to lower tariffs on India marks a welcome turnaround, notwithstanding pressure over Russian oil imports and India’s proposed $500 billion investment in the American economy. Notably, the shift came barely six days after India’s FTA with the EU, exposing Washington’s recalibration. Opposition claims of capitulation reflect political hostility, not economic realism.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

Focus on quality of life

Apropos ‘interesting insights emerge on human lifespan’ (THI Feb 3). Basically, as of 2022-23, the average life expectancy of man globally was roughly 70-71 years.

A marked increase from 49.7 years in the 1970s. Human lifespan largely depends on heredity, and external factors like access to quality healthcare, occurrence of diseases, accidents, natural calamities, influence of diet, and lifestyle. Having said that, it is not the lifespan that is truly reflective of the quality of life of a nation. It is the quality of life of their citizens, with respect to freedom from diseases, and happiness, which, though highly objective, is an extremely important variable.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

Official website sans GOs sounds preposterous

Your news report ‘No more hosting of GOs on TG’s official website (THI Feb 4) comes as a major shock to the people of the State. GOs, per se, are released with the basic objective of serving different societal needs.

There is no need to maintain secrecy on this subject. It removes scope for corruption by government staff and officials in their public dealings. Shying away from this good practice is neither desirable nor fair. Moreover, availability of GOs on the official website helps the public to avail benefits that are earmarked for them.

M V Nagavender Rao, Hyderabad-4