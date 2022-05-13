NALSAR–A law university par excellence

The National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) Law University, established in 1998 almost 25 years ago on a small campus in Barkatpura, has now grown into an institution of international repute. Getting a seat at such a well-known premier law University is not an easy task. Teaching jurisprudence by proficient professors with a long experience between state-of-the-art facilities and in a pollution-free environment has attracted aspiring youngsters to take up law education.

NALSAR not only teaches legal education to law students, but also specialises in disciplining those with a range of disciplines and aptitudes who are constantly evolving and adapting to the professional legal skills and techniques of employees serving in various industry fields, at various levels and positions.

The Center for Aerospace and Defense laws in NALSAR has recognised their academic contributions, talents and abilities by the United Nations for their invaluable services and has included the Center for Aerospace and Defense law courses in their directory. Also, the work being done by the Center for tribal and land rights is immense.

The research centre is working towards repaying the debt of (Kannabhoomi) its birth land, and nearly 112 land and revenue laws in Telangana have been reviewed, revised and redrafted.

The Telangana Agriculture Produce Act and Rules 2016, the Telangana Municipal Act 2019, the Telangana Child Protection Acts and other laws were drafted by the CTLR Team under the esteemed stewardship of the Director of CTLR, the Center for Child and Youth Justice is from time to time making policies, drafts, laws and their enforcement programmes related to the rights of the child and women's welfare.

Provides legal advice, and guidance to the Department of Women and Child Welfare and the Department of Juvenile Justice as their Knowledge Partner.

Apart from these, training classes on legal legislation are being conducted for Revenue, Forest, Police, lawyers, Sarpanches and paralegals. NALSAR has also been imparting training on National and International law to senior officials in various departments of the Central Government as well as senior officials from other countries.

The Center for Tribal and Land Rights has also provided its legal services to our neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh Land Acquisition (Rehabilitation and Resettlement) Bill framework 2016, Andhra Pradesh Dotted Land (Regulation and Correction in Land Records) Billframework 2017, Skill Development Acts.

In February 2022, about 60 Deputy Collectors, Tehsildars, Deputy Tehsildars and Survey Officers were trained by the Andhra Pradesh Revenue and Survey Officers on the modalities of revenue and survey procedures and the laws applicable to their implementation. He did not limit his intellectual services to the Telugu states only.

The Ministry of Home Affairs of India has requested the NALSAR University to study and examine to what extent the procedures enshrined in Schedules 5 and 6 of the Constitution of India are being implemented at the field level.

As part of this process, a team of jurists set up under the auspices of the Director of the Center for Tribal and Land Rights, the team was travelled through remote jungles that do not even see the bus facility through densely populated areas to understand the plight of the people there, living conditions, Government benefits, implementation of welfare schemes, and the extent to which constitutional rights are being realised.

This special team of jurists found out what was going on in those people through a field study and submitted a comprehensive study report.

NALSAR's innovative initiatives received the praise of State and National dignitaries whose services are being utilised nationally and internationally. NALSAR has not only taught law students but also done a lot of social work and has won the admiration of the people and the government.