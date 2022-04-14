New degree in Applied Psychology

The Jindal School of Psychology and Counselling (JSPC) introduced a B.A. Honours degree in Psychology in August 2021. This August, JSPC will inaugurate a new postgraduate programme - a Master's degree in Applied Psychology.

The postgraduate degree will be offered in collaboration with our academic partner, the Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS). Comprised of faculty members from premier institutions in India and abroad, the Institute is dedicated to understanding, developing, and applying human process competencies through continuous experimentation, research, and learning.

JIBS works with top national and international researchers to address critical issues in human behaviour from a multidisciplinary perspective. JIBS also sponsors multiple research centres, including the Centre for Victimology and Psychological Studies, the Centre for Leadership and Change, the Centre for Community Mental Health, and the Centre for Criminology and Forensic Studies.

The two-year M.A./M.Sc. programme delivers a world-class educational experience in three disciplines: (i) Community Psychology; (ii) Forensic and Investigative Psychology; and (iii) Industrial and Organisational Psychology. For each field, psychological principles, methods, and research findings are applied to real-world issues in government, business, private industry, society, and many other spheres of influence. In the first year, students gain proficiency in the psychological and allied behavioural sciences through carefully selected courses, followed by discipline-specific instruction in year two. Internships ensure students can employ their knowledge and skills beyond the classroom, enhancing their expertise and academic qualifications.

The Dean of JSPC, Prof (Dr) Derick H Lindquist, said, "Undergraduate and graduate students will receive instruction in both theoretical and skill-based coursework covering the breadth of the psychological sciences. In-class learning is bolstered by practicums that allow student knowledge to be directly applied through psychological testing and other methodologies. Moreover, internships - completed each summer and winter break - permit students to interact with disparate psychological organisations and professionals.

"We are also excited to announce a new Psychology Research Laboratory that will provide direct involvement in psychological research and experimentation. The laboratory will enable researchers and students to measure brain activity, sensation, eye movement, physiological measures such as heart rate and blood pressure, and much more. All told, students can be confident they'll gain the knowledge, experience, and exposure to find a well-paying job or be highly competitive for admission into the top postgraduate programmes around the world."