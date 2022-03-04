On a mission to create a work-ready India

Meet Shveta Raina, the Founder and CEO of Talerang, a leading organisation that offers 'customised career training to students and professionals' with the purpose of creating work-ready and skilled professionals in India.



Today, most of the employers want a result-oriented team and do not wish to spend time and effort on training. With high demands, and a rising number of unemployed population - Talerang aims to resolve this problem of skilled professionals and in doing so have witnessed a high number of student enrollment and professionals opting for online courses. "Talerang has reached close to 30mn students since inception in 2013, with over 500,000 learners.

How do you offer customised career training to students and professionals?

Talerang has expertise in conducting online pre-placement and career training with high ratings over 95 per cent using experiential methods, live sessions, our online platform, personalised attention and more. We have partnered with IIT Bombay, Madras, Roorkee, Tirupati, SNU, and the Institute of Chemical Technology in the recent past to get their final year cohorts work-ready.

Talerang has trained around 500,000 students and young professionals. Offerings are:

1. Reality Bytes programme for school students from VII to XII

2. Future CEOs programme for college students

3. Young Leaders academy for young professionals with more than one year of experience

How did Edtech focus on upskilling space?

I spoke to thousands of students across the country during my research at Harvard. The collective narrative was startling. They were confused about their career path, worried about following their passion, most of them felt unprepared for entering the work world and had limited practical exposure. They also lacked mentors who could give them trusted and verified advice. Shveta realised the magnitude of the problem and its potential to disillusion the Indian youth which would have adverse effects on India's young and growing economy. Talerang bridges the gap and helps students in getting work ready before they start their professional careers.

Aspiring students can show interest in any of our programmes through website applications or any social media platforms. We would process the application and select candidates for our flagship programmes and for all unselective programmes students can enroll themselves into the platform and directly start their career readiness journey.

The fee structure ranges from INR 3,500 to INR 1,00,000 depending upon the course that interests the students.

As a social impact startup we provide need based scholarships for extremely deserving and motivated students in a view that financial obstruction shouldn't be a factor to upskill and grow.