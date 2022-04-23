Over 1L people participated in online quiz 'Ganga Quest 2022'

Do you know about the famous places along the Ganga? Or for that matter, about the flora and fauna along the national river?

If yes, then you have a chance to win handsome prizes by answering questions correctly as part of the online quiz, 'Ganga Quest 2022'.

It was with a vision of transforming the Namami Gange programme into a mass movement, with a special focus on students, that the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) along with the Tree Craze Foundation had begun the Ganga Quest in 2019.

Thrown open for masses on April 7, the online quiz 'Ganga Quest 2022' has so far attracted more than one lakh people, especially children, officials from the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Thursday. The last date for the quiz is May 22, which is observed as the International Day for Biological Diversity while the winners will be announced along with a live quiz on the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5, officials said.

Ganga Quest can be played on www.clap4ganga.com.