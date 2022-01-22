Paid internships in France for students

France has one of the world's strongest economies, where unemployment rate stands at 9 per cent. The country offers a relaxed lifestyle and is called to be one of the world's most cultured countries. France is a country that offers minimum wage that is the highest in Europe and the French culture also ensures work-life balance.



French being the only language spoken in all 5 continents, having a work experience here is recognised throughout the world. Due to various cultures, traditions, art, community, the country offers wide variety of opportunities for students to choose, from fashion designing to engineering and much more. So, for students, here are 7 most in demand fields for paid internship in France.

Fashion designing

France is one of the most fashionable countries and ranks 2nd in the entire world. With strong fashion culture, the country is a cradle for fashion having the 2nd biggest luxury goods consumer. Fashion designing in France being one of the highest-paying industries, is lucrative and creatively demanding field for students. The field teaches students managerial skills, gives them opportunities to participate in fashion shows, build a strong foundation in one the fashion capitals of the world.

Hotel management



France is the most visited country in the world with more than 90 million people visiting each year. Surrounded by diverse and rich culture, ancient landscapes, the country offers students a strong ground to explore. Students interning can get wide range of opportunities to learn the skills required to make clients from across the globe feel like home while exploring the world-famous gastronomy.

Engineering

Engineering is one of the most popular career in France. It is an area of excellence with more than 800,000 engineers working in various industries from civil, IT, transport, energy, defence, and many more. Defence, machinery and telecommunications are the biggest industries in France and the industrial sector alone contributes around 20 per cent to the country's GDP. With generating 40 per cent of its electricity through nuclear, the country is said to be the biggest producer of nuclear energy in the world. France is continuously working towards advancing engineering and this offers a wide range of exciting opportunities for students.

Marketing

Marketing is a very competitive field and is closely related to the culture and the economic situation of the country. France offers marketing opportunities to students who wish to excel and get a taste of the culture. Various industries like fashion, music, communication, theatre, public relations provide internships to students in marketing. The field also teaches students to think as a consumer with dynamic cultures, implement the right strategies while offering many rewards and opening doors for a remunerative international career.

Business and management

With one of the largest markets in Europe the country is home to many companies that have excelled globally. Having the 5th largest economy in the world, modern business culture, dynamism in the industries, the executives' experts are persistently popular. Management and business-related interns are offered lucrative opportunities in a country with the 9th largest global market. Students are provided with opportunities to learn and implement the aspects of corporate in great detail.

Media

France too has a diverse range of internships in publications, print media, production, cinema and many more. The country has about 600 local and national mainstream publications, more than 1000 radio stations and over 100 cable, digital, and satellite TV channels. Just like any other country, media in France plays a vital role in the lives of citizens of the country and migrants. Be it a small, medium or large media group, media is spread far and wide. Internships in media gives you as a student variety in work and provides ways to leverage your professional network.

Art and architecture

France is an important centre for art and architecture. A place with abundant breath-taking places and famous landmarks is visited by millions each year. The art and architecture enthusiasts get loads of opportunities in art museums, galleries, architecture and more. Students interning get a chance to work in a dynamic, multi-cultural environment. The interns are also provided with opportunities to learn advance skills with hands on work experience to build a strong portfolio.

These enriching internships opportunities in France not only helps in their professional development but also boosts their personal development. Internships in the country also helps students to develop French speaking habits and learn new customs. For graduates and post-graduates students

(The author is the Director Edu Brain Overseas)