Panel discussion on ‘Making the best out of your B-school journey’ held

Hyderabad: Institute of Management Technology - Hyderabad, an autonomous higher education institute has organised a Panel discussion on 'Making the best out of your B-school journey' with the HR heads of renowned companies at IMT Hyderabad Campus, Shamshabad, Hyderabad recently. The panelists were Ashish Bhalla, Head – Campus Relations - HCL Technologies Ltd, Vinay Agrawal, Head – Business HR - Tech Mahindra, Sahil Nayar, Human Resources – KPMG, Mohammed Hasan, Assistant Vice President –Talent Acquisition Leader – Genpact, Venkatesh Palabatla, Group Chief Human Resource Officer - Nava Bharat Ventures Limited – India and Prof (Dr) K Sriharsha Reddy, Director – IMT Hyderabad.

The panelists provided the students crucial inputs on how best to prepare their career forward and make the best use of the time in the next two years. The students were enlightened with the knowledgeable inputs shared by the professional panelists.

The panel discussion captured key aspects of decision making skills, networking amongst the industries, risk management, exploring social media and utilising it to reach industry experts, volume recruitment and reaching out to niche profiles, creating a balance between passion and profession, entrepreneurial journey to pursue etc. The panelists also stressed on the point that amount of time that the students spend on their regular things and calculate/evaluate themselves it will benefit the students have a quality learning schedule. The panelists also cited that the students should look at ROI (return of investment) while doing their academics.