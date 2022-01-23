Pleasant smiles to helpless tears

When I first got to know that my school was physically reopening after 19 months, I shouted out, hurray! I dreamt about how the school would be? I thought about how we would enjoy various activities like playing with colours in the art room, going to the IT and science lab, and having free plays and different school events. We had all the fun; everyone thought life was just about to be normal until a ghost, none other than "Omicron," came into our lives one day. Omicron started by eating up our free plays. Then, it gradually focused on having half-day school and one fine day on the evening of 14th January; my mother informed me that I would have online classes from the following day until holidays from 8th January to 16th January. However, I know that was no assurance of the school reopening, and that's exactly what happened; we shifted back to online classes!

I felt like crying the minute I heard the sad news, the announcement of the holiday and no surety of school reopening, and the beginning of online classes. I felt like crying as loud as a speaker; I felt like crying until there was a river of tears as deep as "Bhramaputra," but as I know that no one could have helped me cry. However, I know that these decisions were important for you and me and this world, so I decided to stay quiet and gradually adjust to my environment.Hope for the best!!!

Naurish Nizam,Grade 7, Pebble Creek Life School, Thumkunta. Hyderabad