Projects of students to be presented at National Children Science Congress

A science project by students of predominantly tribal Jawhar in Maharashtra's Palghar district has been selected for presentation at the 30th National Children Science Congress 2022, an official said on Thursday.

Making the announcement, Surendra Dighe, chairperson of the National Children Science Congress, Maharashtra, said the year's theme is 'Understanding the Eco System for Health and Wellbeing'.

The National Child Science Congress is an initiative of the Science and Technology [NCSTC] department of the Union Ministry of Science and Technology, he added.

The selection for the national level concluded on December 4 through online mode after 3,000 projects from 36 districts in the state were registered, and 264 of these were selected by a panel of experts.

Science projects made by Pratima Chandar Bhoye and Rohit Devram Koti of Shri Jayeshwar Vidya Mandir in Palghgar and Virjeet Phunde and Nivida Pagar of Saraswati Secondary School of Thane will be presented at the 108th Indian Science Congress to be held at Nagpur in January.