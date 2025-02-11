Promoting gender equality and empowerment

The International Day of Women and Girls in Science, observed annually on February 11, serves as a global platform to recognise the vital contributions of women and girls to the field of science. In 2025, this day holds even greater significance as the world continues to strive for full and equal access to education, research, and professional opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) for women and girls.

The International Day of Women and Girls in Science aims to challenge these obstacles and highlight the importance of inclusivity in scientific and technological development. By fostering a more diverse and representative scientific community, we not only promote gender equality but also enhance global innovation and progress.

The celebration focuses on inspiring the next generation of female scientists, researchers, and innovators. Educational institutions, governments, and organisations around the world are hosting events such as panel discussions, mentorship programmes, and science fairs to encourage young girls to pursue careers in STEM. Role models, including prominent female scientists and engineers, play a crucial role in motivating aspiring young women by sharing their experiences and insights.

Furthermore, the United Nations and various global agencies emphasise the importance of policy changes to ensure gender equity in science. Governments and institutions are encouraged to implement policies that support women’s education, eliminate biases in hiring and promotions, and provide equal funding opportunities for female-led research projects. Addressing these systemic issues is essential for creating a sustainable and inclusive scientific landscape.

The empowerment of women and girls in science is not just a matter of fairness; it is a necessity for global development. Scientific advancements benefit from diverse perspectives, and achieving gender parity in science fosters innovation that can address critical challenges such as climate change, public health, and technological progress. By continuing to break down barriers and champion equal opportunities, the International Day of Women and Girls in Science serves as a reminder that a more inclusive future in science is possible.