Live
- Delhi CM Atishi booked for violating MCC; her supporters for attacking police
- Thousands walk in Bengaluru to raise cancer awareness at Walkathon 2.0
- Ian Healy joins growing calls for Konstas to return from Sri Lanka Tour
- Yotta launches India’s first sovereign B2C AI chatbot ‘myShakti’
- Bangalore University Student Found Dead in Hostel, Suicide Note Found
- World Cancer Day 2025 Inspiring Quotes to Honour Cancer Survivors
- World Cancer Day 2025: Date, Significance, Theme, and Inspiring Slogans
- AP School Education Dept announces Time Table for Class 10 Pre-Final Exams
- Ayushman Bharat substantially improved access to cancer care, says Chennai doctor
- New health clinics to benefit over 1,60,000 Mysuru residents
Just In
Raising awareness and promoting prevention
World Cancer Day 2025 is observed globally on February 4 and is led by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to raise awareness about cancer, its prevention, detection, and treatment.
World Cancer Day 2025 is observed globally on February 4 and is led by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to raise awareness about cancer, its prevention, detection, and treatment. This annual event serves as a reminder of the growing burden of cancer and the urgent need for collective action to combat the disease. The theme for World Cancer Day 2025 focuses on early detection, timely treatment, and lifestyle changes to reduce cancer risks. By spreading knowledge and promoting healthy habits, the initiative aims to encourage individuals and communities to take proactive steps toward cancer prevention.
One of the key messages of World Cancer Day is the importance of early diagnosis. Many cancers, if detected at an early stage, can be successfully treated. Regular screenings, self-examinations, and awareness about symptoms play a vital role in saving lives. Additionally, adopting a healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet, regular exercise, avoiding tobacco and excessive alcohol consumption, and reducing exposure to harmful radiation, can significantly lower the risk of developing cancer.
On this day, governments, healthcare organisations, and advocacy groups organize events, awareness campaigns, and discussions to educate the public. Hospitals and medical institutions often offer free screenings, consultations, and seminars to highlight advancements in cancer research and treatment.
World Cancer Day is also a moment to recognise the contributions of healthcare professionals, researchers, and caregivers who work tirelessly to support cancer patients. It reinforces the message that together, through awareness, research, and policy changes, we can reduce the impact of cancer globally.
By participating in World Cancer Day initiatives, individuals can contribute to spreading awareness and supporting those affected by cancer. Small actions, such as sharing information, encouraging healthy habits, and supporting cancer patients, can make a big difference in the fight against this disease.