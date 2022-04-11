Research in India will make technologies affordable, says Kris Gopalakrishnan

IIT Hyderabad has celebrated its 14th Foundation Day on April 09, 2022, in the Hybrid Mode and telecast the proceeding live on YouTube. Senapathy "Kris" Gopalakrishnan has graced the occasion with his kind presence as Chief Guest, Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, Chairman BoG, IITH as Guest of Honor amidst Prof B S Murty Director, IITH, Deans, Heads of the Departments, Faculty, Staff & Students.

IITH has been awarded four ISO Process Excellence on the Occasion by HYM International Certification, a third-Party Quality Assurance Certification Body accredited by ASCB(UK) for Education Services, Greenery & Environmental Promotional Activities, Energy Saving Practices, and Data Security Services. The occasion became more momentous with the announcement of the Faculty Teaching, Faculty Research, Staff Service & Student Academic & Research Excellence Awards. More than 160 achievers have been honored by the dignitaries for their untiring & persistent contribution to the institution's growth.

Delivering the welcome address, Prof B S Murty, Director, IITH, said, "Happy to see your faces without the mask after two years of virtual foundation days. Dream Big, and let your dreams be as colorful as possible. Follow your passion, the success will follow. Excellence should be our motto, nothing less than that, and I am sure you all will strive towards it".

Applauding Kris for his contribution to the upliftment of research & entrepreneurship in the country, Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, BoG said, "As an institute like IIT, we should think about Aatma Nirbhar Bharat and work towards Job Creation. As humankind, what we need to move forward is science and technology, and institutes like IITs are truly at this intersection. What more we need to do is to see how to give back to society in terms of monetization, research, & technology.

Praising IITH for the cutting-edge research & talking about why brain research is his area of interest, Kris Gopalakrishnan said, "It is interesting to understand how brain development happens from the fetal stage to the aging stage. Institutes like IITs being multidisciplinary are ideal for such critical research. World-class research is possible in India, can be done in India, and must be done in India. It is important as India becomes a developed economy."

The event proceeded with the announcement of the excellence award by the Deputy Registrar (Academics), Dean (Academics), Dean (Faculty) & Dean (Admin), followed by the vote of thanks by the Dean (Students) & National Anthem.