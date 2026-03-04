SAT registrations open for March–June 2026 test cycle

The College Board has opened registrations for the Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) to be conducted in March, May and June 2026 as part of the 2025–26 testing cycle. The registration window is now active globally, including for candidates in India who intend to apply for university admissions in the 2026–27 academic year.

According to the announced schedule, the SAT will be held on March 14, 2026. The May session is scheduled for May 2, 2026, with registrations closing on April 17, 2026. The final date for changes and late registration for this session is April 21, 2026.

For the June administration, the examination will take place on June 6, 2026. Students must complete registration by May 22, 2026, and the deadline for changes and late registration is May 26, 2026.

Officials stated that awareness of examination dates and related deadlines enables students to plan preparation schedules efficiently, avoid additional late fees, and align test attempts with university application timelines. The SAT is a standardized entrance examination widely used for undergraduate admissions, particularly in the United States and other international destinations. Scores from the test are accepted by more than 4,000 universities and higher education institutions worldwide as part of their admissions process.

Meenakshi Kachroo Chatta, Senior Director and Regional Head (South and Central Asia) at the College Board, noted that timely information about test schedules helps students organise their academic planning and application strategies.