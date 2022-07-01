Scholarships offered up to $ 6,800 to Hyd students

Hyderabad: The St. Francis College, New York is holding exclusive admissions drive in Hyderabad on July 1st (Friday) and July 2nd (Saturday). The institution has entered an exclusive arrangement with 'University Hub', pioneers in educational services, to provide spot admissions to interested and eligible students. The College is also providing an opportunity to win up to USD 6800 scholarships to each qualified student.

Those who want to pursue higher education in the US should apply to universities, talk to them, finalize their entry, and earn i20, which at times become cumbersome to students and their family members. University Hub has simplified this process for benefit of students, and representatives from St. Francis College, New York are in Hyderabad to complete admission process and provide i20, the much-needed documents to go for Visa interview.

Dr Anil Palla, Founder, University Hub said, "University Hub has the experience of aiding 85000+ students achieve their dream of studying at various prestigious institutions across the United States of America. It is with this expertise and experience, we simplified the admissions process for aspiring students, who can now seek all necessary information from representatives of St. Francis College.

"University Hub services are free, and only aids students in the process of selecting the course and college of their interest. Based on the interests of the students and their abilities, certain suggestions are provided to help them make the right decision.

On the spot free admission location and dates in Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh

n Aditya Trade Center, Ameerpet- Today (July 1)

n Himaja Mathukumalli, Platinum Hotel, Himayat Nagar on July 5

n Door No 54-13/5-6, plot no. 135, Road no-2, backside Health –wise Hospital, Srinivasa Nagar , Bank colony, Mahanudu Road, Vijayawada on July 3