School students from Siddipet attend classes at EFLU

Hyderabad: standard students from Zilla Parishad High School, Indiranagar, Siddipet, have attended foreign language and English classes at the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) campus, here, on Tuesday. One batch of students attended a French language class, another batch attended Spanish class, while three batches of students attended English language classes in the EFLU campus classrooms. A total of 160 students from the ZPHS visited the campus and attended the classes as part of the University Social Responsibility (USR) initiative of the EFLU Vice Chancellor Prof E Suresh Kumar.





Under the USR initiative and on the request of Telangana State Finance and Medical and Health Minister T Harish Rao, the EFL University has adopted the ZPHS, Indiranagar to train the students in English and foreign languages. The faculty from the EFLU have been taking online and offline classes and have been training the government school students in French, Spanish, and English languages for the past one month. Interacting with the visiting students at VC Lawns, Prof. Suresh Kumar exhorted the students to utilize the opportunity and master at least one foreign language, while excelling in our mother tongue, our national language, Hindi, and English.





"If you take the life as a challenge, sky is the limit for your success. Being efficient and proficient in English and foreign languages, will transform you into global citizens," the Vice Chancellor added. Prof. Suresh Kumar, who is also the Member, UGC, New Delhi, has appreciated the faculty members of the EFLU for their passionate interest in teaching the government school students in foreign languages and English. The university has made elaborate arrangement for the visiting young guests for their campus tour and extended hospitality by offering lunch. During their feedback and interaction with the Vice Chancellor, the students exhibited their Spanish, French, and English language skills to the amazement of the audience, who responded in thunderous applause.





The students profusely thanked the Vice Chancellor and the university for the opportunity to be taught by the EFLU faculty and for allowing their visit to the campus. They termed the visit as a dream come true and as a lifetime opportunity for them. The exuberant students presented saplings to Prof. Suresh Kumar as a token of their gratitude. The students, accompanied by their teachers from the school, arrived in three buses from Siddipet. With scores of students from the Siddipet visiting the campus, the EFL University campus wore a festive look. EFLU Senior academic administrators, faculty members, and Telangana State Medical Establishment Council Member Pala Sai Ram, Siddipet district Sectoral Officer, Education, Rama Swamy, Satyanarayana Reddey and other teachers from the school were present.